Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Stock takes

Why Ryman Healthcare is still trading well under its capital raise offer price – Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Shares in Ryman have been under pressure since its capital raise.

Shares in Ryman have been under pressure since its capital raise.

Retirement village company Ryman Healthcare still trades well under the offer price laid out in its recent $1 billion capital raise.

The retail segment of the offer – a 1 for 3.05 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement at $3.05 (against $2.51 today) – raised $280 million but the effective take-up rate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Stock takes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stock takes