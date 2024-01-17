Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

A2 Milk shares surge on better-than-expected Chinese birth numbers - Market close

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
a2 Milk is growing its share of a declining infant formula market in China, leading analysts to expect it to outperform. Can it ever return to the innovative empire it once was? Video / Carson Bluck

Global marketer a2 Milk increased nearly 4 per cent on the back of a slowing birth rate in its crucial Chinese market as the New Zealand sharemarket finished flat for the second day running.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a range of 11,723.62 and 11,789.07 – with a stronger

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets