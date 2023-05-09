A2 Milk makes sweeping changes to US, Mataura Valley team

A2 Milk chief executive and managing director, David Bortolussi. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk has unveiled staff changes as it pursues a strategy of transforming its supply chain and accelerating the path to profitability for its US and Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) businesses.

Blake Waltrip, chief executive – USA – has decided to leave a2 Milk after seven years leading the US business.

Kevin Bush, currently executive general manager for Australia and New Zealand, will take over from Waltrip as leader of the US business in the role of managing director, USA.

“Kevin will focus on driving growth through innovation and accelerating the path to profitability in the US,” a2 said.

As a result of Kevin Bush’s appointment and relocation to the US, Eleanor Khor, currently chief strategy officer, will add to her existing role, taking on the leadership of a2 Milk’s Australia-NZ (ANZ) business, as managing director – ANZ and strategy, the company said.