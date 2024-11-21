Why Resene Paint is under pressure

“Some of the big group housing companies who are our customers, their [building] consents year on year are like 40% down.”

The retail side of the business was struggling because consumers had less disposable income to spend, he said.

“Buying and selling residential homes is quiet, which is obviously a key part of our business.”

But it did have a bright spot in its smaller businesses that sold paint for aircraft, cars, steel and fire protection.

“Our smaller companies have actually kept us in the game because they’re in different markets, not the residential market.

“But the main business, which is the Resene business you’d be familiar with, is, like everybody else, struggling.”

