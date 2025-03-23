Inside UBS' $3 billion a day trading floor

UBS Head of Markets in Australia & New Zealand Michael Hendrie leads its Sydney trading floor.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

UBS Head of Markets in Australia & New Zealand Michael Hendrie leads its Sydney trading floor.

On UBS’ Sydney trading floor, 117 staff execute $3 billion worth of financial transactions every day — equal to 20% of total daily turnover on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The high-pressure environment where traders juggle client requests for large stock and currency trades is a bit like playing sport, UBS' head of markets Michael Hendrie told Markets with Madison.

“You can train all you like but a grand final in the last five minutes, that’s when the game is won or lost.”

Each employee on the floor was set up for when things got crazy, Hendrie said, “because that’s when mistakes happen”.

“We try and hard code individuals to operate under stress.”