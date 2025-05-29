From Invercargill to Alaska, this iconic New Zealand aluminium boat business is expanding into North America with private equity funds. Video / Cameron Pitney

South Island aluminium boat manufacturer Stabicraft Marine is investing across North America in a bid to grow its exports to the Northern hemisphere.

“That’s really a big opportunity for us,” Stabicraft chief executive Aaron Greene told Markets with Madison.

“When we talk North America, it’s really the US, Canada and Alaska.

“We are very different to what is available up there, we are very new.

“[But] we know when we get people to visually see our product, and then when we get them on the water, they’re generally converted.”