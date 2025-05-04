NZ Gold Merchants earned a 2% margin on the cost of refining the precious metal, which consisted of melting it down and separating its gold or silver content from copper and other metals.

Their father, Bruce, a metallurgist, started the business in 1975.

Although, Tony said, the business looked different then and mostly dealt in silver.

“We’ve sold 1000 tonnes of silver into New Zealand over the last 30-40 years.

“I don’t know where it all is, but, eventually, when the price goes up, I’m pretty sure it’s coming back.”

NZ Gold Merchants managing director Tony Coleman shows Markets with Madison around its gold and silver refinery.

Tony and Richard decided to get into gold in 2006 - its spot price peaked around US$650 an ounce that year.

Now gold was worth around US$3200 an ounce, after a more than 5% increase in the month of April this year.

“Gold reacts to global uncertainty, geopolitical pressure.”

Go inside the Coleman’s multimillion dollar-gold and silver operation for the first time, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

