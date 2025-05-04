Stacks of silver in a vault owned by NZ Gold Merchants at an undisclosed location.
A more than 40-year-old family business is facilitating increased demand for gold and silver bars and coins, including singular purchases of up to $60 million.
“We do have a number of multimillion-dollar customers,” New Zealand Gold Merchants managing director and majority shareholder Tony Coleman told Markets with Madison.
He and his brother Richard’s business recently spent more than $5m restoring the historic Onehunga Woollen Mill into its headquarters, which also operated as a high-security storefront for sellers of gold and silver to trade it in for cash.
The day before the NZ Herald visited, they transacted more than $1m worth of precious metals.
“I don’t know where it all is, but, eventually, when the price goes up, I’m pretty sure it’s coming back.”
Tony and Richard decided to get into gold in 2006 - its spot price peaked around US$650 an ounce that year.
Now gold was worth around US$3200 an ounce, after a more than 5% increase in the month of April this year.
“Gold reacts to global uncertainty, geopolitical pressure.”
Go inside the Coleman’s multimillion dollar-gold and silver operation for the first time, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.
Get investment insights from executives and experts on Markets with Madison every Monday and Friday here on the NZ Herald, on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sponsored by CMC Markets.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this programme is of a general nature, and is not intended to be personalised financial advice. We encourage you to seek appropriate advice from a qualified professional to suit your individual circumstances.
Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald‘s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.