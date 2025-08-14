“Through the 1920s up to about the 1980s, hydro definitely dominated the production of power for Mercury, but also for New Zealand really,” Hamilton explained.
It was not the only investment Mercury was making – it also had plans for geothermal and was building wind farms.
In fact, the entire electricity industry had announced $10 billion worth of investment in new generation through to 2030, including wind and solar.
“The issue with New Zealand’s grid is because it’s so dominated by hydropower, when we have a drought year or drought periods like we have experienced ... how do we continue to provide electricity during those times of drought?”
