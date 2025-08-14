Advertisement
Electricity generator Mercury NZ planning to invest $550m in historic hydro stations

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mercury chief executive Stew Hamilton explains the history of hydro power in New Zealand to Markets with Madison.

Power generator Mercury is investing $550 million into three of its historic hydro stations, aged between 64 to 75 years old.

The commitment marks the largest reinvestment in the renewable energy source in New Zealand’s history and is expected to increase the efficiency of the Maraetai, Ohakuri and Atiamuri sites

