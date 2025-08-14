Mercury chief executive Stew Hamilton explains the history of hydro power in New Zealand to Markets with Madison.

Power generator Mercury is investing $550 million into three of its historic hydro stations, aged between 64 to 75 years old.

The commitment marks the largest reinvestment in the renewable energy source in New Zealand’s history and is expected to increase the efficiency of the Maraetai, Ohakuri and Atiamuri sites and boost output by up to 58 megawatts.

“That will combine three stations, 13 units and a half-a-billion-dollar investment,” Mercury chief executive Stew Hamilton told Markets with Madison at its Maraetai 1 station on the Waikato River.

“And that becomes pretty exciting. One, because it lets us manage the risk across the stations better, it lets us manage the cashflow better, but equally it means we can attract some of the large global technology suppliers where ordinarily they wouldn’t look at New Zealand.”

On a tour of the station near Taupō, the age of the infrastructure was evident – old landline phones lined the hallways, and sage-green paint covered the switch room cabinets.