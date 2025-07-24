PrimerAI founder Sean Gourley was behind the Pentagon’s Project Maven. Now, he’s investing in the next wartime technology frontier - drones.

Drone dominance: Why the US is increasing production and NZ could follow

The United States is undergoing an effort to boost domestic drone manufacturing, although accessing components onshore is proving challenging, according to a New Zealand investor involved in the technology.

“I’m working with a number of drone companies here in the US,” PrimerAI founder Sean Gourley told Markets with Madison in San Francisco.

“One of the big, big headaches they have is trying to get non-Chinese components.”

Gourley said the promise of drones in a warfare context had been proven in battlefields recently, causing the US Government to wake up to the technology’s ability.

“No one had on their bingo card, ‘US$600 drones will go and attack and destroy 30% of Russia’s nuclear capabilities’.”