An artificial intelligence software company started by Gourley (a New Zealander from Christchurch), was used in the Pentagon’s Project Maven where the US used AI to analyse drone footage in counter-terrorism efforts.
He had since invested in the San Francisco-based drone technology start-up, Mara.
“Mara is really focused on drone v drone attacks in the air.”
Gourley said autonomous drones were an up-and-coming technological development.
“You’re seeing companies in Silicon Valley building these things, you always get a sense of what’s possible at the edge.”
