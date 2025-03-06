Advertisement
Cyber threat highest it’s ever been, ex-Five Eyes leader warns

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Cybersecurity is a booming industry with attacks from private and state-sponsored hackers utilising AI. What are companies and governments doing to protect our information?

The cyber threat level to private and publicly owned critical infrastructure is the highest it’s ever been, the former head of the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre says.

“These organised criminals and hacking groups that work for hostile governments have presented us with a situation where the threat to disruption of the critical services that we depend on is probably at its highest,” Cyber CX advisory board member Ciaran Martin told Markets with Madison while he was in Auckland from the UK this week.

“What we’re worried about now, what drives the cyber threats, are three things; politics, money, and technology.”

While the monetary motive had not changed, the other two had escalated, he explained.

Cyber CX global advisory board member, Ciaran Martin, was the head of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre duing the WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017 that significantly disrupted the National Health Service.
Cyber CX global advisory board member, Ciaran Martin, was the head of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre duing the WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017 that significantly disrupted the National Health Service.
He said he did not want to be alarmist about artificial intelligence (AI) adding to a cyber attacker’s arsenal, however, it did make cyber warfare more accessible.

“The way AI is working out in cyber attacks is simply it’s making them a fair bit better, but also it’s making them cheaper and easier to do.

“And this is the bit I worry about right now.

“I think it’s a real potential source of quite acute pain globally, because somebody we’ve not heard of before as a major cyber actor just says right, ‘AI is my ticket to the global cyber hacking campaign’.”

Watch Martin discuss how the Five Eyes handles cyber threats, including from state-sponsored attackers, and what businesses can do to protect against it, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

