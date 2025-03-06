Cyber threat highest it’s ever been, ex-Five Eyes leader warns

He said he did not want to be alarmist about artificial intelligence (AI) adding to a cyber attacker’s arsenal, however, it did make cyber warfare more accessible.

“The way AI is working out in cyber attacks is simply it’s making them a fair bit better, but also it’s making them cheaper and easier to do.

“And this is the bit I worry about right now.

“I think it’s a real potential source of quite acute pain globally, because somebody we’ve not heard of before as a major cyber actor just says right, ‘AI is my ticket to the global cyber hacking campaign’.”

