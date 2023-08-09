Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets with Madison

Clean energy in NZ: Why US$8.6 trillion BlackRock loves NZ

Madison Reidy
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Madison Reidy speaks to Charlie Reid and Andrew Landman from BlackRock about their clean energy fund and why they're backing New Zealand. Video / Cameron Pitney / Alyse Wright ...

BlackRock Australasia chief executive Andrew Landman’s first brush with New Zealand “was not wonderful”, he recalls.

“When I was first being interviewed to join BlackRock, I was sadly here for the semifinals of the [Rugby]

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets with Madison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets with Madison