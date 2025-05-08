Port of Auckland CEO Roger Gray tells Markets with Madison he plans to continue increasing the price for trucks to access its container terminal.

However, challenges in some sectors of the economy were obvious.

“Cement is flat, structured steel through multi-cargo is the worst it’s ever been, cruise was okay this year, next year [cruise demand] drops by 30%,” Gray told Markets with Madison.

The volume of second-hand vehicle imports had already halved from its peak, he said.

“This trade of all has really been hit by the slowdown in the New Zealand economy.”

The cars that were coming in were more combustion engine conventional cars, not electric.

“I think what will also happen is, if the tariff situation stays with the US and China, I think China will start to look for free-trade markets,” Gray said.

“So rather than sending the BYDs into the West Coast, I’m expecting us to see some quite significant growth in the importation of BYDs into markets like ours.”

The Port of Auckland plans to sell two of its wharves to the Auckland Council for a price in excess of $70 million.

Gray said the company, which was owned but not controlled by the Auckland Council, planned to “sell” back two of the port’s wharves to the city for recreational use.

“Not give up, sell,” Gray explained, relating to a debate with the council about whether the land would change hands through a commercial transaction.

The port had guided that it would make a full-year net profit after tax of between $75 million and $80m in the financial year about to end.

“I’ve been quite open about starting to charge much more in access charges, because in my view, the city wasn’t getting a fair return.”

The charge for a vehicle, such as a truck, to enter the container terminal was $8 when Gray arrived at the port in March 2022.

It now cost $130 per vehicle - a 1525% increase.

And Gray planned to keep increasing the cost, he said, to be more in line with Australian ports that charged around $350.

The company had paid down $100 million worth of debt in the past three years.

It scrapped a straddle software automation project, resulting in a write-off of $65 million.

“I don’t think you should ever rule out automation, but what I would say is that automation project wasn’t the right one.

“We don’t have any capacity constraints now for at least the next 15 to 20 years.”

