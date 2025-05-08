The Port of Auckland is typically out of bounds, but Markets with Madison was let inside the operation to see what products consumers are importing and how the port company’s finances are improving, despite a global trade war.
“You get a real sense of how the economy is going,” port chief executive Roger Gray said on a tugboat circling its dock.
“You think tariffs, you think challenges, [but] we’re actually growing and that’s because Aucklanders are consuming.”
The port had seen an increase in agricultural equipment imports, such as tractors, reflecting an improvement in dairy farming earnings.
Coal imports were also more frequent with a ship for Genesis Energy arriving about every 10 to 14 days.
Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald‘s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.