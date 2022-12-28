Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market Watch: Outlook for 2023, when will share markets bottom out?

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds Founder and CIO Mike Taylor talk about what to expect in 2023. Video / NZ Herald

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds Founder and CIO Mike Taylor talk about what to expect in 2023. Video / NZ Herald

The economy is expected to be tougher next year with a high risk of recession, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it is all doom and gloom for investors.

In fact, history suggests it is likely

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business