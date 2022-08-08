Voyager 2021 media awards
Market Watch: How will stock market cope with recession?

4 minutes to read
Liam Dann and Mike Taylor talk on recessions - Are we in one? Are we heading for one and how do Markets react to a recession? Video / NZ Herald

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Recessions are always bad news for the sharemarket.

But are we actually in a recession? Are we heading into one? And what are the clues should market investors look for in the coming months?

