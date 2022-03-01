Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market Watch: Can stocks weather war in the Ukraine?

4 minutes to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds CEO and founder Mike Taylor about the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global markets. Video / NZ Herald

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds CEO and founder Mike Taylor about the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global markets. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

After an initial fall, stock markets have stabilised, suggesting they have priced in the immediate risks from the Ukraine conflict.

"We have a large political power threatening nuclear action against the rest of the world,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.