Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Stocks can’t escape old foe inflation as Oceania Healthcare falls to two-year low

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Oceania Healthcare fell 2c or 2.5 per cent to a new two-year low of 78c. The stock has fallen 41.79 per cent over the past 12 months. Photo / Supplied

Oceania Healthcare fell 2c or 2.5 per cent to a new two-year low of 78c. The stock has fallen 41.79 per cent over the past 12 months. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket finished flat in the face of conflicting messages from the United States concerning midterm elections and the old foe inflation.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index performed steadily until the last half hour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business