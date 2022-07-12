Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Spark a big gainer after cell towers windfall

4 minutes to read
Spark increased 9.5c or 1.94 per cent to $4.99. Photo / NZME

Spark increased 9.5c or 1.94 per cent to $4.99. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

Telco Spark had a healthy gain on a $900 million windfall from the sale of its cell towers as the New Zealand sharemarket drifted ahead of the latest Reserve Bank move on interest rates.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.