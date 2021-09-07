Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Small cap stocks impress as sharemarket posts eighth successive gain

4 minutes to read
DGL Group increased 12c or 4.67 per cent to $2.69. Photo / Supplied

DGL Group increased 12c or 4.67 per cent to $2.69. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket awoke from its slumber in late trading – and posted its eighth successive day of gains.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index went into negative territory during the afternoon till the last half-hour,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.