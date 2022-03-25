Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Sharemarket claws back some of the week's losses

4 minutes to read
The index fell less than 1 per cent for the week. Photo / NZME

The index fell less than 1 per cent for the week. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket finished the week with a comforting gain after a mixed day from the leading stocks – and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare began to settle.

Following a strong rise in the last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.