Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Sea of red as investors await central bank moves

4 minutes to read
There were 109 decliners and just 34 gainers over the whole market. Photo / NZME

There were 109 decliners and just 34 gainers over the whole market. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket slipped nearly half a per cent, with blue-chip stocks leading the way and investors remaining cautious over the next moves by central banks.

After reaching an intraday low of 13,123.64, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.