Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Pacific Edge rallies for second day on southern district health region deal

3 minutes to read
Pacific Edge gained another 4 per cent to 79 cents, bringing its total gain this week to almost 13 per cent. Photo / Supplied

Pacific Edge gained another 4 per cent to 79 cents, bringing its total gain this week to almost 13 per cent. Photo / Supplied

BusinessDesk
By Dan Brunskill

Pacific Edge led the New Zealand sharemarket higher for a second day on news the southern district health region would adopt its cancer test.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 70 points, or 0.6 per cent,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.