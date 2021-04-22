Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ sharemarket makes small gain as investors await next results

4 minutes to read
Tourism Holdings found favourable buying support, rising 5c or 1.85 per cent to $2.75. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Holdings found favourable buying support, rising 5c or 1.85 per cent to $2.75. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The strong influence of Fisher and Paykel Healthcare pushed the New Zealand sharemarket to a small gain – as investors wait for the next round of corporate results.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index increased 42.13 points

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.