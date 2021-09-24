Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ sharemarket closes week on flat note

4 minutes to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Contact Energy and Mainfreight dragged the market down. Photo / NZME

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Contact Energy and Mainfreight dragged the market down. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Heavyweights Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Contact Energy and Mainfreight put a clawhold on the New Zealand sharemarket and it closed an eventful week on a flat note.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 46.37 points

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.