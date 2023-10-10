Voyager 2023 media awards

Market close: NZ market enjoys positive bounce amidst volatile day

By Ella Somers
3 mins to read
Turners Automotive Group told the NZX that the company was heading for a record half-year result for the six months to September 30. The company credited its successful "Tina from Turners" ad campaign in helping the group lift its vehicle sales.

New Zealand’s benchmark index brightened up on Tuesday, thanks to international tailwinds pushing the New Zealand market higher after a volatile day of trading.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 88.3 points, or 0.8 per cent,

