Market close: New Zealand shares ignore Wall St, ASX deep dives

4 minutes to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index ended 3.39 points or 0.03 per cent ahead at 13,279.15, after hitting an intraday low of 13,1879.04. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

For the second time this week, the New Zealand sharemarket ignored deep dives on Wall Street and in Australia, and traded at its own pace, closing with a very small gain.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

