Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Mainfreight surges to new high

4 minutes to read
Mainfreight surged $3.62 or 4.56 per cent to a new high of $83. Photo / Supplied

Mainfreight surged $3.62 or 4.56 per cent to a new high of $83. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Leading retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare reported record sales, a2 Milk rebounded, and a more positive New Zealand sharemarket picked up more than 1 per cent as worries about widespread Chinese regulation eased.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.