Business

Market close: Large-cap stocks hit as NZ sharemarket has sharpest fall in a month

4 minutes to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare fell 50c to $33. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Inflation and interest rates are still under control, but that didn't fire up the New Zealand sharemarket which had its sharpest fall in a month, with the large-cap stocks being hit.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

