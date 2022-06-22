Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Fletcher shares make big jump but local index slides

5 minutes to read
Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor. Fletcher shares rose 24c or 4.96 per cent to $5.08 after telling analysts that its Gib supply will get back to normal by October. Photo / NZME

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor. Fletcher shares rose 24c or 4.96 per cent to $5.08 after telling analysts that its Gib supply will get back to normal by October. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

Fletcher Building made a big jump amidst a plasterboard supply crisis, rising nearly 5 per cent while the New Zealand sharemarket couldn't hold on to its earlier gains.

After a strong day on Wall Street,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.