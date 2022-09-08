Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Cineworld's bankruptcy sends local stock Vista Group's shares down

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
British entertainment conglomerate Cineworld Group filed for bankruptcy. At home, cinema software management company Vista Group shares fell 6c or 3.57 per cent to $1.62. Photo / 123RF

British entertainment conglomerate Cineworld Group filed for bankruptcy. At home, cinema software management company Vista Group shares fell 6c or 3.57 per cent to $1.62. Photo / 123RF

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare surged back from its two-year low and the New Zealand sharemarket picked up more than 1 per cent following rebounds overseas on latest views that inflation may have peaked.

After a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.