An Auckland man has been sentenced to 6-months of home detention after falsely claiming Covid-relief money. Photo / 123RF

An Auckland man has been sentenced to six months home detention after stealing over $20,000 in Covid relief money.

Vaibhav Kaushik was sentenced in the Auckland District Court on February 13 for using a document to claim a pecuniary advantage.

The advantage came in the form of a Small Business Cashflow Loan (SBCS), which the former Labour Government announced in April 2020 to support small businesses adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The loan had several key criteria Kaushik was able to subvert, twice, including that the “business” had to be viable and ongoing, and that the loan had to be used for the “business” and not given to shareholders or owners for personal use.

Kaushik applied for the loan in July 2020 under another person’s name, and the loan was subsequently paid into a bank account with that person as the account holder.