It's best to have both parent's consent when allowing your kids to go trick-or-treating. Photo / 123RF

Jeremy Sutton is a barrister at Bastion Chambers.

OPINION

Q: My two daughters, aged 14 and 7, want to go trick-or-treating by themselves this year. The girls’ father and I separated two years ago. I’ve encouraged them to do it as I think it would be a fun opportunity for them to spend time together and have a bit of independence. However, their father is concerned about their safety, especially with the younger one being only 7. What advice can you give me in this situation? Can I let them go without their father’s consent?

A: You and your ex-husband will continue to be legal guardians of your children until they reach the age of 18, and as guardians you are responsible for determining (for or with your children) all questions relating to important matters affecting your children.

You and your ex must act jointly when it comes to decisions regarding your children and, in particular, by consulting wherever practicable with the aim of securing agreement.