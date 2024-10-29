As with all matters affecting children, what is in the child’s best interest is the paramount consideration.
At the ages of 7 and 14, your children can express their own views.
For your 14-year-old, going out with friends may be exciting and a way to assert independence. However, the 7-year-old may still need closer supervision. If she wants to join her older sibling, ensure your teen is responsible enough to keep an eye on her, or consider following them from a distance to give them a sense of freedom while staying safe.
I think it is best to have their father’s agreement first. You should discuss with their father what precautions are being taken to ensure their safety.
Set clear boundaries like staying in familiar areas, having a curfew, and keeping their phone on for check-ins.
Communication is key – discuss safety tips like staying in well-lit areas, avoiding strangers’ homes and sticking together.