Business

Mainfreight warns Auckland should brace for long freight delivery delays due to port issues

4 minutes to read
Ports of Auckland is 93 per cent full this week. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Freight shipments into Auckland are expected to be delayed 20-30 days due to congestion at the Ports of Auckland, major logistics company Mainfreight is warning.

In an update to its customers, Mainfreight has advised operational

