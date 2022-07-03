Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Luxury yacht caught in wrangle over estate of late Auckland promoter Jihong Lu

11 minutes to read
Jihong Lu pictured in 2019 aboard the luxury yacht Templar. Photo / Facebook

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

An 84-foot luxury yacht co-owned by the son of former National Party leader Judith Collins has been caught up in legal efforts to untangle the estate of colourful Auckland entrepreneur Jihong Lu.

Lu, a former

