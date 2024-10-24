Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Low interest rates bring property investors out of hibernation, as they borrow more than they have in three years

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Investors borrowed nearly $1.4 billion from banks in September – the largest sum for a month since November 2021. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Investors borrowed nearly $1.4 billion from banks in September – the largest sum for a month since November 2021. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Residential property investors have come out of hibernation now that interest rates are comfortably off their peaks.

Investors borrowed nearly $1.4 billion from banks in September – the largest sum for a month since November 2021, when the property market was red hot.

Investors borrowed 5% more in September than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business