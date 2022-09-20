McDonald's is one of New Zealand's largest employers with more than 11,000 staff. Photo / NZME

McDonald's is one of New Zealand's largest employers with more than 11,000 staff. Photo / NZME

McDonald's is hiring 2000 workers in New Zealand with jobs being offered on the spot as part of its recruitment drive amid a buoyant job market.

The fast-food chain is holding walk-in interviews at restaurants on Saturday September 24 - its National Hiring Day.

People of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to show up.

Roles will include crew, maintenance, barista and management at all levels across its 170 restaurants in New Zealand.

Full-time, part-time and casual roles are also available.

"So many of our people have started their careers with McDonald's on the restaurant floor and gone on to become restaurant managers, franchisees and senior leaders at our national head office," said Kylie Freeland, McDonald's managing director New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

McDonald's offers staff the opportunity to gain NZQA recognised certifications in the

business, retail, food service and hospitality sectors, including a range of scholarships

and tailored training programmes.

"By supporting the professional development of our people, we know we can help make a genuine positive contribution to the local areas we operate in and provide workplace skills applicable to any career," Freeland said.

McDonald's is one of New Zealand's largest employers with more than 11,000 staff.

As of the end of 2021, McDonald's was represented in 119 countries with more than 40,000 restaurants globally, according to its annual report.