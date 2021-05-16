Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Long before divorce, Bill Gates had reputation for questionable behaviour

10 minutes to read
A spokeswoman for Bill Gates said claims that he mistreated employees were false. Photo / AP

A spokeswoman for Bill Gates said claims that he mistreated employees were false. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Emily Flitter and Matthew Goldstein

Melinda French Gates voiced concerns about her husband's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and a harassment claim against his money manager.

By the time Melinda French Gates decided to end her 27-year marriage, her husband was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.