'Lockdown project': NZ's richest man Graeme Hart starts on Auckland house-buying spree

5 minutes to read
12 Mataroa Rd - bought by a business connected to Hart's Rank Group. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
If you were New Zealand's wealthiest person, where would you buy houses in Auckland?

Maybe Remuera or Epsom for school zones? Mission Bay for the waterfront? The CBD for convenience?

How about Mt Wellington?

