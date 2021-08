What would an OCR hike mean for you? Liam Dann takes subscribers' questions. Photo / NZME

The Reserve Bank is expected to raise the official cash rate for the first time since 2014, tomorrow at 2pm. If it does, New Zealand will be the first country in the developed world to lift rates from their emergency post-Covid lows.

So what would such a hike mean for the economy, your mortgage and your grocery bill? Liam Dann's answering your questions in a live chat from 12.30pm. Start asking them now - we'll get to them when the Q&A kicks off.

