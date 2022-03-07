The Commerce Commission has released it's final report into supermarket pricing. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Commerce Commission has concluded that competition is "not working well" in the supermarket sector, recommending a mandatory code of contact for suppliers.

However the competition watchdog appears to have stopped short of requiring major structural change in the $22 billion sector.

This morning the commission released its final report from its market study into supermarkets.

Chair Anna Rawlings said the two major groups, Foodstuffs and Woolworths, operated effectively as a duopoly with a fringe of smaller rivals. The two companies, which have a combined market share of around 80 per cent, largely only considered each other when setting prices.

