Newstalk ZB radio host Simon Barnett. Photo / NZME

Broadcasting legend Simon Barnett returns to Newstalk ZB today following a six-month absence while he cared fulltime for his beloved wife Jodi in her final weeks battling cancer.

In a feature interview with the NZ Herald at the weekend, Barnett spoke of his return to the airwaves, saying he would not shy away from speaking about the loss of Jodi.

He described her as his biggest supporter and an unofficial content director, listening to every show and offering guidance and advice over many years.

“Since I started broadcasting, I’ve always wanted to be an authentic broadcaster - just tell it how it is, no fake news,” said Barnett.

“To some extent, I will mention it, not at length, but it will come up, I’m sure, and I’ll acknowledge it. I won’t have any issues with acknowledging it or talking about it.

“Hopefully it will make me a more empathetic broadcaster. I will be mindful that Jodi just used to love to listen.

“I’m not going to go into a monologue. I’m not going to write an editorial about it, I don’t imagine, but just when it comes up, I won’t shy away from it.”

Reconnecting with his listeners will play a critical role as Barnett deals with the grief of losing Jodi.

“The listeners have always been exceptionally good to me. Whether it’s in music radio or whether it’s in talk, they’ve always been very kind to me.

“I have really appreciated that kindness.”

Barnett, 56, has been back reading and watching the news in recent weeks.

“It’s a pretty broken world, I have to say. I find it challenging because I’m struggling to perk up anyway.

“And then I look at the world and I look at Israel and Palestine - it beggars belief what’s happening there. You’re aghast at the suffering and then the Russian-Ukrainian war is still going. How does this happen?

“I find that challenging, but thankfully I’m the midday-to-4pm host and I’m not doing Breakfast. I can still have some levity in our show with James, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Barnett speaks to Jodi “all the time”, through the power of prayer and God.

“Our faith is paramount. I always go through God. I say, ‘God, can you get Jodi for me’. I chat away.

“I look at her photo, I kiss her every night before bed. I look at her every morning when I wake up and I say ‘Good morning love’.”

Jodi will be at the forefront of his mind as he returns to radio.

“People say, ‘How are you doing?’ I don’t know how to answer that ... I suppose I’m doing okay,” Barnett says.

“I am stronger than I was three months ago, definitely. Three months ago, I couldn’t stop crying. Every moment of the day I was right on the cusp of tears and it was awful.

“Now it does come in waves. I don’t imagine that the waves will ever end.”