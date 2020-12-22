Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liquidators reveal creditors of insolvent childcare centre

4 minutes to read
Serious injuries caused to children at Discoveries Educare in Epsom. Photo / Cherie Howie

Serious injuries caused to children at Discoveries Educare in Epsom. Photo / Cherie Howie

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A list of creditors of an insolvent Auckland childcare business has been released showing a major trading bank and many Government departments and agencies seeking money, including $171,000 to the Ministry of Justice after a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.