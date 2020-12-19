Further claims of abuse at Feilding childcare centre

Pitter Patter Education Centre in Feilding. Photo / Google Street View

By RNZ

Former staff members have continued to come forward claiming the manager at a Feilding childcare centre abused and mistreated children.

The Ministry of Education suspended the Pitter Patter Education Centre's licence on November 23, following complaints from families and staff that the owner would lock toddlers in rooms as punishment, feed children mouldy food and smack them.

The ministry said all of the complaints relate to the owner and manager Pauline Murphy and no other staff.

The latest former employee to speak out said Murphy was rough with children and would push or pinch them as she walked past.

She said the manager would grab children's wrists and yank them so hard staff were worried they would be dislocated.

The ex-staff member told RNZ the minimal food was rationed and children were given only Marmite sandwiches for days on end - which they were made to eat outside regardless of the weather.

Murphy did not want the inside to get messy, she said.

She claims the ministry had received many complaints, but Murphy would doctor the paperwork when they came to investigate.

Some of the worst times were when children got hurt, when staff were left alone with more than 50 children to look after because Murphy had understaffed or wanted to have meetings with the employees, she said.

In a letter to parents yesterday, the Ministry of Education said the centre, which was closed down for three weeks, was only allowed to open after Pauline Murphy agreed to stay away during licensed hours and have no contact with children.

"With those conditions in place, and having satisfied staff ratio and management requirements, we made the decision that the Centre could re-open and that children could attend," Education Manager Dianne Wilson said in a letter.

The complaints relate solely to Murphy and no other staff members, she said.

"Suspending a licence for an early learning service is not a decision we take lightly. I acknowledge that the suspension has likely impacted your child and your family, particularly at this time of the year. Your child's well-being, health and safety is my highest priority and I thank you for your patience and understanding," she added.

A new manager, Angela Bary, has been nominated by the centre to oversee the day-to-day running of the centre.

The Feilding child care centre has also employed an independent consultant for parents to contact.

The ministry has forwarded the complaints to the police and the Teaching Council.

The investigation will continue with a site visit in January.

- RNZ