Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liquidators reveal creditors of insolvent childcare centre

4 minutes to read

Serious injuries caused to children at Discoveries Educare in Epsom. Photo / Cherie Howie

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A list of creditors of an insolvent Auckland childcare business has been released showing a major trading bank and many Government departments and agencies seeking money, including $171,000 to the Ministry of Justice after a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.