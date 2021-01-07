Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liquidator finds faults on both sides of RipeTime meltdown, reports potential law breaches to Companies Office

5 minutes to read

RipeTime was founded in 2016 and aimed to revolutionise quality control of the global fruit supply chain. Photo / 123rf

By:

Herald business writer

Allegations that Kiwi intellectual property ended up in Australia after a bitter falling out between founders and funders of failed horticulture analytics start-up RipeTime have been quashed after a liquidator's investigation.

RipeTime administrator/liquidator Conor McElhinney

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.