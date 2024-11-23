Advertisement
Life is an investment game - Darcy Ungaro

By Darcy Ungaro
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Me-Us-They-Us-Me is a wealth-building strategy that can help us create better financial outcomes. Photo / 123rf

Darcy Ungaro is an authorised financial adviser and the host of the NZ Everyday Investor podcast.

OPINION

Wise investing isn’t just about growing a pot of money, it’s about solving tomorrow’s needs, at today’s price. It’s about anticipating your future and making some tough choices now to avoid higher costs

Save

