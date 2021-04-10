Website of the Year

Liam Dann: US President Joe Biden's war on tax havens will impact worldwide

"Maybe it's because I come from a middle-class neighbourhood, I'm sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced," said US President Joe Biden. Photo / AP

Liam Dann
NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

America is going to war on tax havens.

Joe Biden wants big corporations to pay more tax, not just at home in the US but around the world.

This week, his Secretary of the

