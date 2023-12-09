Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cheaper petrol a reminder 2023 inflation is not a 1970s flashback - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Petrol prices will fall in coming days, reflecting cheaper global oil. Photo / 123RF

Petrol prices will fall in coming days, reflecting cheaper global oil. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

I don’t know if we needed a reminder that the 1970s were 50 years ago. But the Rolling Stones and Martin Scorsese are in fine form this year, Israel is at war and inflation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business