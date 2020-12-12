Website of the Year

Business

Liam Dann: Booze, books and business - the best of 2020

5 minutes to read

Lord of The Flies tells the story about a group of boys stranded on an island. Photo / Supplied

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

'Tis the season for best-of-the-year lists, and so here is mine:

Virus of the year

Has to be Covid-19, doesn't it? I mean ... yeah ... no ... not even close. Although I bet someone

