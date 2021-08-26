Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Legal expert Catherine Stewart answers all your wage subsidy, vaccine and essential work questions

13 minutes to read
The rules of law don't change because of the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

The rules of law don't change because of the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Lockdown will provoke a strong sense of déjà vu for both employers and employees. We've all been to this dance before, so the playlist of tracks will feel more familiar this time.

This is good

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.