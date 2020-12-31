Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Leading questions: Zuru's Anna Mowbray says NZ should capitalise on its Covid-free status

4 minutes to read

Zuru Toys CEO Anna Mowbray looks back on the challenges of 2020 and what lies ahead. Photo / Supplied

Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

CEO of Zuru Toys, 2020 Wonder Woman in Manufacturing (WIT Licensing and Entertainment), and mother of three Anna Mowbray on capitalising on our Covid-free status and the challenges ahead.

Q: How would you describe 2020

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.